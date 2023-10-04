Speaking at an event organised by the MIT Club of Hong Kong, the university’s President Sally Kornbluth stressed the importance of maintaining free scientific exchange while remaining mindful of the “complex geopolitical environment”.

“We have to balance opportunity and risk here,” she said. “I would hope that our interactions at an academic level will continue as they have for many many years.”

Kornbluth also spoke about the importance of providing young girls with STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) role models at the event, which was held in celebration of the 150th anniversary of Ellen Swallow Richards’s graduation from the university.

Richards – the first woman ever admitted to MIT – received her Bachelor of Science degree in 1873, 12 years after the university was established.

Maria Zuber, vice-president for research at MIT, also spoke at the event on the representation and inclusion of women, which she said had grown in leaps and bounds at the university – except postdoctoral studies.

Only 33 per cent of postdoctoral scholars at MIT this year are women, said Zuber, who is also the E.A. Griswold Professor of Geophysics at the university.

“You can see over the last number of years it hasn’t gotten much better in terms of the recruiting of postdoctoral scholars even though the number of women getting PhDs is better,” she said.

From left: Lillian Kiang, panel moderator and past president of the MIT Club of Hong Kong; MIT Vice-President for Research Maria Zuber; Hong Kong University of Science and Technology President Nancy Ip; and Chinese University of Hong Kong Professor Helen Meng speak at the event. Photo: Handout

Zuber was also joined by Nancy Ip, a renowned neuroscientist and president of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, and Helen Meng, professor of systems engineering and engineering management at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) for an informal conversation.

Ip, who last year became the first woman in Hong Kong to become a university president, said her goal was to make science a viable career path for students in the city, while also helping build its capabilities in neuroscience research.

And Meng – the first woman head of CUHK’s engineering department – underscored the importance of diversity in scientific research, saying that technology and innovation should serve all sections of society.

The event also marked the announcement of the ESR150 Asia Scholarship for Women Fund, named after MIT alumni Richards’ initials.

The scholarship was established by the MIT Club of Hong Kong to “encourage and enhance opportunities for female applicants from the region to pursue studies at MIT”.

Donations to the fund opened last month, with the MIT Club hoping to achieve a principal fund of US$500,000 by June 2024.