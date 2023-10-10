Israel-Hamas war divides Southeast Asia as trade, religion determine responses

The outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas has caused divisions to reappear across Southeast Asia, where Muslim-majority countries historically align with the Palestinians, but trade interests – including buying weapons – have kept other nations on Israel’s side.

More than 20 Southeast Asians have been killed in the violence so far, with many more feared to have been taken hostage in the besieged Gaza Strip after Saturday’s shock raid on Israel by militants from Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

Among the dead are at least 18 Thais, according to authorities in Bangkok, who said they would evacuate as many of the estimated 30,000 Thai nationals working in Israel as wanted to leave. A Cambodian and an Indonesian medical volunteer have also died in the conflict, while Manila’s Department of Foreign Affairs said seven Filipinos were still missing.

04:07 Families in Asia mourn loved ones killed in Israel, as others anxiously wait for news of missing Families in Asia mourn loved ones killed in Israel, as others anxiously wait for news of missing

On Monday, the seriousness of their predicament was underscored when Hamas threatened to start executing the people it had taken hostage if Israel continued to hit Gaza with air strikes.