The Philippine military has confirmed its navy ship and a Chinese coastguard vessel engaged in a brief encounter in the disputed South China Sea ’s Scarborough Shoal, after previously saying it had no security presence there as tensions deepen over the waterway.

Military chief General Romeo Brawner acknowledged the gunboat was on a maritime patrol during Tuesday’s incident but rejected claims it was chased away by China’s coastguard.

“We verified that we have a navy ship in Bajo de Masinloc but its mission is for maritime patrol. It was sailing and China’s coastguard was there to challenge it. The navy ship continued to sail and it was not driven away,” Brawner said.

Manila calls the fish-rich shoal Bajo de Masinloc, which Beijing has controlled since 2012.

An aerial view of the Chinese-controlled Scarborough Shoal during a maritime surveillance flight by the Philippine Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources. Photo: AFP

The Chinese coastguard said it “took measures to drive away the Philippine vessel that ignored repeated warnings and allegedly intruded into its waters”.