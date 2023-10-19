“The organisation of the Maharlika fund proceeds apace. And what I have done though, is that we have found more improvements we can make,” Marcos Jnr said before departing for Saudi Arabia to attend the Asean-Gulf Cooperation Council Summit, where he is planning to pitch the investment vehicle to key Middle Eastern business leaders.

He said he was “a bit alarmed” by the news that the government had put the US$8.9 billion fund on hold.

Marcos Jnr said his administration was “finding ways to make the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) as close to perfect and ideal as possible”.

Marcos Jnr’s clarification came after a memorandum signed by his executive secretary Lucas Bersamin released on Wednesday showed the president had suspended the implementation of the law he signed in July “pending further study”.

He also said the Philippine government was “encouraged by the reaction of our friends in the Middle East, and for that matter, around the world, to the fund, and we are very encouraged that we are going down the right path”.

Marcos Jnr said the public should not misinterpret the suspension as “a judgment of the rightness or wrongness of the Maharlika fund”, adding inputs collected from multiple stakeholders would be used to make it a better organisation, ABS-CBN reported.

Shoppers at a market in Manila. The Maharlika fund will source cash from state banks and government-run corporations and invest it in currencies, bonds, equities and infrastructure projects. Photo: Bloomberg

Earlier, senators welcomed Marcos’ “prudent” move.

“I believe that he or his economic team had good and valid reasons to study the measure further,” senate president Juan Miguel Zubiri said. “When so much money is at stake, it is better to proceed with an abundance of caution than to be reckless.”

Lawmaker Teodorico Haresco said: “If the president did not pull the trigger, then it can only be for good reasons.”

The fund will source cash from state banks and government-run corporations and invest it in currencies, bonds, equities and infrastructure projects.

Lawmaker Edcel Lagman, who voted against the passage of the bill in the House of Representatives in 2022, said the MIF Act was enacted without adequate research from the president’s economic managers and congressional allies.

Critics, including former Philippine central bank chief Felipe Medalla had warned the Maharlika fund could end up like Malaysia’s scandal-tainted state investment fund 1MDB if not governed properly.

Medalla initially opposed a proposal to use the central bank’s reserves as seed money for the fund before he eventually backed the plan.

A poll by Social Weather Stations released in July found 51 per cent of 1,200 Filipinos surveyed expect little or no benefit from the fund.