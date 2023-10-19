Philippines’ sovereign wealth fund to be rolled out by year’s end, as Marcos Jnr reverses suspension
- The president’s clarification came after a note showed he had apparently suspended the implementation of the law ‘pending further study’
- Marcos said the public should not misinterpret the suspension as ‘a judgment of rightness or wrongness of the fund’
Marcos Jnr said his administration was “finding ways to make the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) as close to perfect and ideal as possible”.
He said he was “a bit alarmed” by the news that the government had put the US$8.9 billion fund on hold.
“The organisation of the Maharlika fund proceeds apace. And what I have done though, is that we have found more improvements we can make,” Marcos Jnr said before departing for Saudi Arabia to attend the Asean-Gulf Cooperation Council Summit, where he is planning to pitch the investment vehicle to key Middle Eastern business leaders.
Marcos Jnr’s clarification came after a memorandum signed by his executive secretary Lucas Bersamin released on Wednesday showed the president had suspended the implementation of the law he signed in July “pending further study”.
Marcos Jnr said the public should not misinterpret the suspension as “a judgment of the rightness or wrongness of the Maharlika fund”, adding inputs collected from multiple stakeholders would be used to make it a better organisation, ABS-CBN reported.
Earlier, senators welcomed Marcos’ “prudent” move.
“I believe that he or his economic team had good and valid reasons to study the measure further,” senate president Juan Miguel Zubiri said. “When so much money is at stake, it is better to proceed with an abundance of caution than to be reckless.”
Lawmaker Teodorico Haresco said: “If the president did not pull the trigger, then it can only be for good reasons.”
The fund will source cash from state banks and government-run corporations and invest it in currencies, bonds, equities and infrastructure projects.
Lawmaker Edcel Lagman, who voted against the passage of the bill in the House of Representatives in 2022, said the MIF Act was enacted without adequate research from the president’s economic managers and congressional allies.
Medalla initially opposed a proposal to use the central bank’s reserves as seed money for the fund before he eventually backed the plan.
A poll by Social Weather Stations released in July found 51 per cent of 1,200 Filipinos surveyed expect little or no benefit from the fund.