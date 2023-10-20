Israel-Gaza war: Malaysia’s pro-Palestinian protesters call for US to take responsibility for enabling Israel
- Over 1,000 people rallied in Malaysia’s capital after Friday prayers, to demand the US take responsibility for enabling Israel’s aggression
- Protesters clad in keffiyeh, the distinctive Palestinian scarf, marched towards the US embassy and briefly scuffled with police
Over 1,000 people rallied in Kuala Lumpur after Friday prayers, to demand the US take responsibility for enabling Israel’s aggression and occupation of Palestine.
Protesters clad in keffiyeh, the distinctive Palestinian scarf, and waving the Palestinian flag marched towards the US embassy and briefly scuffled with police.
“What we are protesting here today is the colonisation of Palestine, backed by America and Western powers,” activist Hishamuddin Rais said, adding that the crisis in Gaza was not a crisis of Muslims against Jews or Israeli against Hamas.
“We cannot accept Americans, Israelis, [the] British and Europeans are fighting for human rights and calling themselves civilised,” he said outside the embassy.
Palestinians blamed Israel for the explosion. Israel said it was caused by a failed rocket launch by Palestinian militants.
Biden in a Thursday televised address later urged Americans to spend billions of dollars more to help Israel fight Hamas.
He is expected to ask Congress to approve an additional US$14 billion for “critical partner” Israel, according to a Reuters report.
“It’s a smart investment that’s going to pay dividends for American security for generations,” Biden reportedly said.
Anwar said Malaysia also urged for a “humanitarian corridor to be immediately mobilised to facilitate the entry of food and medical aid” to Gaza.
Israel wasn’t behind the Gaza hospital blast – but facts don’t matter for some
“Muslims must unite in solidarity with Palestine in confronting the Jews, who are, in truth, displaying cowardice,” PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang said in his policy speech at his party’s annual general assembly on Friday.