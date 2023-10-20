South China Morning Post
Malaysia
People march to the US embassy during a pro-Palestinian march in Kuala Lumpur on October 13, 2023. Photo: EPA-EFE
Israel-Gaza war: Malaysia’s pro-Palestinian protesters call for US to take responsibility for enabling Israel

  • Over 1,000 people rallied in Malaysia’s capital after Friday prayers, to demand the US take responsibility for enabling Israel’s aggression
  • Protesters clad in keffiyeh, the distinctive Palestinian scarf, marched towards the US embassy and briefly scuffled with police
Hadi Azmi
Joseph Sipalan
Malaysian protesters unfurled a 50-metre Palestinian flag and attempted to break a police barricade blocking access to the US embassy in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, as anger grew over Washington’s unequivocal support of Israel’s military operations in Gaza.
So far, some 3,500 people have been killed in Gaza in an Israeli military siege that has cut water to 2.3 million people and seen bombs rain down on civilian areas.
The Israeli action – in response to the October 7 attack by Hamas militants that killed at least 1,400 Israelis, mostly civilians – is spurring outrage across the Muslim world.

That includes Malaysia, which has long supported the Palestinian cause and hosted Hamas leaders.

Over 1,000 people rallied in Kuala Lumpur after Friday prayers, to demand the US take responsibility for enabling Israel’s aggression and occupation of Palestine.

Protesters clad in keffiyeh, the distinctive Palestinian scarf, and waving the Palestinian flag marched towards the US embassy and briefly scuffled with police.

“What we are protesting here today is the colonisation of Palestine, backed by America and Western powers,” activist Hishamuddin Rais said, adding that the crisis in Gaza was not a crisis of Muslims against Jews or Israeli against Hamas.

Women hold Palestinian flags while marching to the US embassy on October 13. Malaysia has long supported the Palestinian cause and hosted Hamas leaders. Photo: EPA-EFE
As a protester declared the US the “Great Satan America”, ex-premier Mahathir Mohamad railed at what he said were western double standards.

“We cannot accept Americans, Israelis, [the] British and Europeans are fighting for human rights and calling themselves civilised,” he said outside the embassy.

Mahathir, who has regularly courted controversy with his anti-Semitic diatribes, said a blanket Western backing for Israel’s version of events – including this week’s deadly hospital bombing that left hundreds dead – was flawed.

Palestinians blamed Israel for the explosion. Israel said it was caused by a failed rocket launch by Palestinian militants.

US President Joe Biden has come under heavy criticism from the Muslim world after a Wednesday visit to Tel Aviv to show support for Israel and the wartime administration of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Biden in a Thursday televised address later urged Americans to spend billions of dollars more to help Israel fight Hamas.

He is expected to ask Congress to approve an additional US$14 billion for “critical partner” Israel, according to a Reuters report.

“It’s a smart investment that’s going to pay dividends for American security for generations,” Biden reportedly said.

A man steps on an Israeli flag during a protest outside the US Embassy in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: EPA-EFE
On Friday, Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said Palestinians deserved recognition of their right to nationhood with East Jerusalem as their capital city.
“Malaysia stressed that international principles and laws must be upheld, and condemned the hypocrisy of the international community towards the violation of human rights and assault on the people of Palestine,” Anwar said after attending an Asean and Gulf nations conference in Riyadh.

Anwar said Malaysia also urged for a “humanitarian corridor to be immediately mobilised to facilitate the entry of food and medical aid” to Gaza.

Islamist party PAS, which won the largest share of seats in parliament on the back of a surge in support from the country’s Malay-Muslim majority, urged Muslim nations to pursue unification of Muslims and avoid being misled into normalising ties with Israel.

“Muslims must unite in solidarity with Palestine in confronting the Jews, who are, in truth, displaying cowardice,” PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang said in his policy speech at his party’s annual general assembly on Friday.

