The Philippine defence chief has insisted his country has no intention to clash with Beijing even as he cast doubt on the Chinese leadership’s efforts to calm Manila’s nerves amid soaring tensions in the disputed South China Sea.

Gilberto Teodoro said the Philippines was only defending its territorial sovereignty from China’s aggressive actions, including blocking of its boats and other confrontations on the high seas.

“It is clear that we are not at war with China. We are just protecting what is ours under international law,” Teodoro said.

He said China’s claim of the Philippines encroaching on the Asian giant’s maritime areas was a “ridiculous assertion to suit its expansionist ends”.

The defence secretary also accused Beijing of running a disinformation campaign linked to the sea row, portraying Manila as “puppets of the Americans” who follow their playbook, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported.