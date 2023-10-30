Philippine senators have urged the Marcos Jnr administration to exercise caution as it plans to rename an area in the disputed South China Sea amid elevated tensions with Beijing.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla last week proposed renaming the West Philippine Sea as the “Sea of Asia” when his department files a case against China for environmental damage in the resource-rich waterway early next year.

The West Philippine Sea is the term used by Manila to describe the eastern parts of the South China Sea that are within its exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and territorial waters.

The area was in the spotlight after the Philippine coastguard in September released a video of its underwater inspections of Iroquois Reef and Sabina Shoal that showed “severe damage” to the marine ecosystem.