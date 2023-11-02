“Your first target in your intelligence fund is France [Castro], the communists, whom you want to kill,” he said.

The ex-leader last month said in a television interview that he would ask his daughter, current Vice-President Sara Duterte-Carpio, to use her confidential funds to kill leftists in Congress including Castro, prompting the lawmaker to file a criminal complaint against the 78-year-old.

The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), based in Geneva, said it was “appalled” that Duterte directly threatened the life of France Castro on air, which may discourage legislators from “speaking out on important matters and put their lives at significant risk”.

According to the Department of Budget and Management, confidential funds are those “linked to surveillance activities in civilian government agencies that are intended to support the mandate or operations of the agency”.

The IPU demanded that “in light of the serious concerns arising from the situation, the treatment of Castro’s complaint will proceed speedily” and that it be informed of developments.

Castro was among a group of lawmakers who backed the transfer of millions of pesos in confidential funds from the Office of the Vice-President and four other departments to agencies handling the protection of territory in the disputed South China Sea

Philippine legislator France Castro shows a document after filing a criminal complaint against former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte following the malicious threats made by Duterte in a television interview. Photo: AFP

She also questioned Duterte-Carpio for allegedly spending confidential funds worth 125 million pesos (US$2.2 million) in less than a month last year.

In her complaint, Castro said “hearing respondent Duterte, the immediate former president of the Philippines, father of the incumbent Vice-President of the country and a self-confessed murderer, [call] my name multiple times and [make] grave threats to kill me made me immensely fearful for my life and security”.

He could face imprisonment of one to six months and a fine of 100,000 pesos, if found guilty.

The brash-talking politician has made controversial remarks in the past.

In 2016, Duterte said he personally killed suspected criminals when he was mayor of the southern city of Davao to set an example for police.

For the first time, we are holding [him] accountable for his actions in a Philippine court Antonio La Vina, France Castro’s lawyer

The IPU also voiced concern over the continuous “political harassment” of Castro, including the child abuse charges filed against her in 2018, after she was accused of kidnapping 14 children from a school in Davao del Norte province.

Trial in the case begins later this month.

Castro welcomed the IPU’s decision and hoped justice will prevail.

Her lawyer said the complaint was aimed at making Duterte accountable for his actions, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported.

“Former president Duterte has got away with so many things because he had immunity from suits,” Antonio La Vina said. “For the first time, we are holding [him] accountable for his actions in a Philippine court.”