Singapore’s deputy prime minister and premier-in-waiting Lawrence Wong has declared that he “is ready for his next assignment” and hinted that the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) will be refreshed by its 70th anniversary next year.

The PAP, which has governed Singapore uninterrupted since 1959, will be reaching that milestone on November 21 next year.

“We aim to be ready by the PAP’s 70th anniversary next year,” he said. “We can look forward to a refreshed PAP ready to fight the next election and to win the confidence and trust of all Singaporeans.”

Wong, 50, who was last year voted by his peers, the fourth-generation (4G) leaders, to take over the mantle of the premiership from Lee Hsien Loong , was speaking at a party convention on Sunday.

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong speaks at a PAP convention on Sunday. Photo: PAP/Facebook

Setting out his vision on how he saw the party rededicating itself to win the mandate of voters, he said he wanted a PAP that was for everyone, not just supporters. Even those with opposing views had a place and deserve to be heard and seen, he said.