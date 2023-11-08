Brawner also said the alleged movement to destabilise Marcos’ government came to light in September, and there were indications Duterte had a role in it.

He added that enlisted troops were warned against joining such groups.

Military chief Romeo Brawner last week said he had heard of “destabilisation efforts”, with some former officers suggesting “the president should be replaced for many reasons” and “there should be another coup d’etat”.

But the 78-year-old appeared perplexed by the claims. “I really do not know how I was dragged into this,” Duterte said.

Duterte acknowledged that he met some retired generals but plotting a coup was never discussed.

“What I said during our meeting, among others, was as long as there is no serious issue of corruption [there would be no coup],” he said.

He said widespread corruption in government could lead to political tumult and he does not see that happening because the Marcos administration has “corruption under control and the president is not dishonest”.

“I do not see any [political tumult] in the horizon, however short or long. I don’t think that there are current issues big enough to create another turmoil,” Duterte said.

Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte reviews scout ranger troops in 2017. Photo: Reuters

He also called on Filipinos to give Marcos more time to deliver his election promises and continue to back him, The Philippine Star reported.

Senator and former police chief Ronald Dela Rosa, who served under Duterte, said people attempting to bring down Marcos were “crazy” and urged them to retire peacefully.

Lawmaker Elpidio Barzaga said political chaos was the “last thing the country needs right now” amid economic challenges and stubborn inflation.

National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano said the military was loyal to the president and there was “no destabilisation plot and movement against the government”.

Marcos, the son and namesake of the late strongman deposed in a 1986 “People Power” revolt, took office last year.

The Philippines has seen more than a dozen coup attempts since the ouster of the dictator.

In 2017, Duterte accused some miners of funding efforts to destabilise his government for proposing a ban on extraction activities. Without giving evidence, he also said the US tried to overthrow him.