Former Malaysian minister and the leader of the youth-facing Muda movement Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman was sentenced to seven years in jail and two lashes of the whip after a Kuala Lumpur court on Thursday found him guilty of embezzling over US$200,000 of funds for a political party.

The 31-year-old rising star of Malaysian politics was accused of abetting a subordinate to withdraw 1 million ringgit (US$213,538) from the account of the Bersatu party, while he served as youth chief from 2016 to 2020.

Syed Saddiq was also found guilty of misappropriating a further 120,000 ringgit (US$25,650) from another party-affiliated account to fund his election campaign.

Delivering his ruling, High Court judge Azhar Abdul Hamid said the accused, who faced a total of four charges, had failed to raise reasonable doubt over the allegations and therefore “the court finds the accused guilty of all charges.”