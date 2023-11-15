A senior Muslim leader in Thailand has condemned reports of the kingdom’s nationals apparently fighting alongside the Israeli military in besieged Gaza , calling the act a “stab in the back” to the global Islamic community.

Syed Sulaiman Husaini, who is involved in talks with Hamas in Iran to free at least 24 Thais being held hostage by the Palestinian militant group, urged Bangkok to repatriate all its citizens in Israel to prevent the issue from becoming an intractable problem.

Sulaiman in a Facebook post claimed Thai mercenaries have joined forces with the Israeli Defence Force in their battle against Hamas.

The Shia cleric also said the move could be perceived as Thailand siding with Israel and stabbing the Muslim world in the back.

His comments came after a photo of a Thai citizen purportedly working with Israeli troops on the front lines went viral on social media.