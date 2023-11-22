“Malaysians hate Israel because Israel helped the small, defiant bastion of prosperity that is Singapore achieve independence and succeed against the wishes of a neighbour that wants to dominate it,” Israel War Room wrote in the post, which has been viewed more than 2.6 million times.

But rather than stir conflict between the two countries, the post seemed to have united Malaysians and Singaporeans, as well as those from neighbouring nations, against what they saw as a blatant attempt at sowing discord.

“Israel trying to pit Singaporeans against Malaysians is a new low,” said one Singaporean user, saying they would have had more success pitting Singaporean food against Malaysia’s.

That sentiment was echoed by several users, including one who replied, “We are practically siblings, all we fight over is who makes the better food.”

Israel War Room’s account features a gold badge next to its name – indicating “an official organisation account”, according to X – but has no apparent relationship with the Israeli government.

The account’s incendiary post about Malaysia posited that Singapore ’s army is modelled after the Israeli Defence Force and that it is “widely considered to be the strongest in Southeast Asia”.

Malaysian doctors and members of non-governmental organisations hold placards and shout slogans during a rally in Kuala Lumpur to show solidarity with Gaza’s doctors on November 16. Photo: EPA-EFE

Singapore, the smallest country in Southeast Asia at just over 726 sq km, is also the region’s richest based on GDP per capita, but has gained prominence more for its economic development than its military prowess.

Initially one of four former British colonial territories that came together to form Malaysia in 1963 – alongside Malaya, Sabah and Sarawak – Singapore mutually separated from the federation in 1965, citing strong disagreements with the federal government in Kuala Lumpur.

In response to the Israel War Room’s post, many Malaysian users pointed out that Singapore’s peaceful separation was an example of a two-state solution in which two countries, which share similar cultures, end up being each other’s biggest trading partner.

“The Malaysia and Singapore story is an example of a successful ‘2 state’ solution,” user J Shamsul Bahri said. “Both nations set their own path and both nations become prosperous in its own way. Both nations benefit from having a strong relationship together”.

Both countries also notably settled their territorial disputes amicably at the International Court of Justice at The Hague, particularly in regard to the ownership of Pedra Branca, a tiny island and lighthouse between Malaysia and Singapore which the court ruled belonged to Singapore.

Malaysia and Singapore do differ when it comes to their relationships with Israel. Malaysia has no formal diplomatic relations with the country and its leadership openly supports Hamas , while Singapore established formal diplomatic ties with Israel in 1969 and was among the first countries to condemn the militant group for its October 7 incursion.

However, Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has said there is no reason for their differing views to upset bilateral ties.

“I don’t think they should affect our bilateral relations. I think we have each expressed our views on what is happening in the Middle East ,” Lee said at a press conference alongside his counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim , during the Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat in October.

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (left) with Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana in Singapore on October 30. Photo: AFP

Both countries agreed that a ceasefire and humanitarian assistance were “very critical” to help civilians in Gaza

“This position is jointly endorsed by both countries and the majority of countries in the world,” Anwar said.

The Malaysian leader has been one of the most vocal advocates for the Palestinian cause since the current crisis began, and has criticised US President Joe Biden over Washington’s alleged hypocrisy regarding Palestinians in Gaza.

“You ask us to condemn Russia in Ukraine , but stay muted on the Israel’s atrocities of killing women and babies in Gaza,” he told Biden last Friday at the Apec summit in San Francisco.

03:01 Malaysia’s leader condemns Israel over Gaza strikes as thousands attend pro-Palestinian rally Malaysia’s leader condemns Israel over Gaza strikes as thousands attend pro-Palestinian rally

His statement came after the United States formally requested that Malaysia reverse its official position on refusing to label Hamas a terrorist organisation, a position Malaysia has said it will not budge from.

Malaysia’s “ironclad support” for Palestinians – as Anwar puts it – is a view that has long been held by the country’s leaders.

Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad , who called Israel “the most immoral country in the world” over its incursion into Lebanon in 1983, has been criticised by some for being “openly antisemitic”.

Mahathir, now 98, remains unperturbed by the antisemitic label.

“I don’t care what I have been called, antisemitic and all that,” he said in 2018. “Are the Jews so privileged that you cannot say anything against them even when they do something very wrong like launching rockets and bombs on children and hospitals?”