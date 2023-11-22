Malaysia, Singapore users on X slam Israeli activist’s bid to sow discord between neighbours: ‘we’re practically siblings’
- Israel War Room’s post described Malaysians as ‘venomous and hateful to Jews and the Jewish state’ because Israel helped Singapore set up its armed forces after independence in 1965
- The post has united Malaysians and Singaporeans, who say both countries are an example of a successful ‘two-state solution’ and benefit from having strong bilateral ties
“Malaysians hate Israel because Israel helped the small, defiant bastion of prosperity that is Singapore achieve independence and succeed against the wishes of a neighbour that wants to dominate it,” Israel War Room wrote in the post, which has been viewed more than 2.6 million times.
But rather than stir conflict between the two countries, the post seemed to have united Malaysians and Singaporeans, as well as those from neighbouring nations, against what they saw as a blatant attempt at sowing discord.
“Israel trying to pit Singaporeans against Malaysians is a new low,” said one Singaporean user, saying they would have had more success pitting Singaporean food against Malaysia’s.
That sentiment was echoed by several users, including one who replied, “We are practically siblings, all we fight over is who makes the better food.”
Israel War Room’s account features a gold badge next to its name – indicating “an official organisation account”, according to X – but has no apparent relationship with the Israeli government.
Initially one of four former British colonial territories that came together to form Malaysia in 1963 – alongside Malaya, Sabah and Sarawak – Singapore mutually separated from the federation in 1965, citing strong disagreements with the federal government in Kuala Lumpur.
In response to the Israel War Room’s post, many Malaysian users pointed out that Singapore’s peaceful separation was an example of a two-state solution in which two countries, which share similar cultures, end up being each other’s biggest trading partner.
“The Malaysia and Singapore story is an example of a successful ‘2 state’ solution,” user J Shamsul Bahri said. “Both nations set their own path and both nations become prosperous in its own way. Both nations benefit from having a strong relationship together”.
Both countries also notably settled their territorial disputes amicably at the International Court of Justice at The Hague, particularly in regard to the ownership of Pedra Branca, a tiny island and lighthouse between Malaysia and Singapore which the court ruled belonged to Singapore.
“This position is jointly endorsed by both countries and the majority of countries in the world,” Anwar said.
Malaysia’s “ironclad support” for Palestinians – as Anwar puts it – is a view that has long been held by the country’s leaders.
Mahathir, now 98, remains unperturbed by the antisemitic label.
“I don’t care what I have been called, antisemitic and all that,” he said in 2018. “Are the Jews so privileged that you cannot say anything against them even when they do something very wrong like launching rockets and bombs on children and hospitals?”