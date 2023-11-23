Malaysia’s anti-corruption agency on Thursday said it had frozen dozens of bank accounts linked to a local pro-Palestinian NGO as part of an investigation into possible misappropriation of some 70 million ringgit (US$14.9 million) in funds raised through public donations.

Last month, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) launched a probe into allegations of abuse of funds by non-profit organisation Aman Palestin, as the government pushes a local and international campaign demanding an end to the Israel-Gaza war which has reportedly killed over 14,000 Palestinians and around 1,200 Israelis.

The MACC said in a statement that it had frozen nearly 16 million ringgit in funds held in 41 bank accounts linked to Aman Palestin and several other entities effective Wednesday.

“The MACC also conducted a search of Aman Palestin’s premises and procured documents related to their financial and management operations over the past five years,” it said.

The commission said its preliminary findings, aided by statements by several key witnesses, had identified “several issues” linked to possible abuse of funds that were allegedly used for purposes beyond the NGO’s intended objectives. It did not elaborate further.