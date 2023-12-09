On Thursday, the two Pacific neighbours closed a legally binding bilateral security agreement to work together on defence and policing, mirroring elements of recent agreements struck between China and the Solomon Islands.

A key US ally, Australia has been resetting relationships in the Pacific following the Solomon Islands’ controversial security pact with China, but it does not mean that the regional power contest is over, said Patrick Kaiku, a political science fellow at the University of Papua New Guinea.

Solomon Islands first agreed on a pact with China in April last year that would allow Chinese police or military personnel to help with social order or disaster relief in the Pacific nation, while Chinese naval ships could also dock for resupply and crew transfers. In July, the Solomon Islands firmed up an agreement to boost cooperation with China on law enforcement and security matters.

Since Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese came into office last May, his government has signed a climate migration deal with Tuvalu last month and a defence agreement with East Timor last year. The previous Scott Morrison government was criticised for failing to preserve relations with Pacific nations.

“The long game is still being played out, and although China’s domestic economic problems will affect its economic and diplomatic footprint in the Pacific, China will remain an alternative partner of choice for Pacific Island states,” Kaiku said.

While Australia, as a member of the “Pacific family”, has an upper hand when it comes to security deals, contests for power and influence in other areas including aid and trade would remain “tense and dynamic”, said Meg Keen, director of the Lowy Institute Pacific Islands Program.

“Pacific island countries have been clear they want to have relations with Australia, US and China and will strongly protect their right to be friends to all,” she said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare in Beijing on July 10. China has been stepping up its engagements with Pacific nations. Photo: Xinhua/Zhang Ling

“Australia is consolidating its position as the security partner of choice, but the Pacific welcomes China as a development and trade partner. China will remain a key player in the region for a long time to come.”

Geopolitics in the region took a turn last year when the Solomon Islands signed its controversial policing pact with China. The move prompted US and Australian diplomats to step up engagements with the Solomon Islands before its Prime Minister Mannasseh Sogavare accused those countries critical of its deal with China of foreign intervention and disrespecting its sovereignty.

Consequently, to relate better with Pacific nations such as PNG, Canberra had framed the language of the treaty with Port Moresby to appeal to their shared principles of democracy and rule of law between both sides, Kaiku said.

“This is a powerful narrative in countering China,” Kaiku said. “China’s policing culture and its questionable illiberal and repressive practices are not viable in security cooperation in weak states such as the Solomon Islands or PNG.”

Washington and Canberra could also learn from the lessons of the tensions that arose from the US-PNG maritime and defence deal signed in May, said former German ambassador to New Zealand and seven Pacific Island countries, Anne-Marie Schleich.

“This agreement was heavily criticised in PNG and raised questions about PNG’s sovereignty and its long-held ‘friends to all, enemy to none’ foreign policy principle,” said Schleich, who is also an adjunct Senior Fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies.

“After this political backlash back home, PNG Prime Minister James Marape needed to clarify the sovereignty issue with Australia, which held up the negotiations and signing of the [subsequent] Australia-PNG agreement.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (right) speaks during a meeting with Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape (left) during the Apec summit in San Francisco on November 16. Photo: AFP

While the region continues to focus on the US and its allies in their competition with China, Pacific nations would look to leverage these power shifts to their advantage, Kaiku said.

It is less so about how much which side would prevail but to what extent the needs of the Pacific nations can be met, he added.

“We also must look at how Pacific Island states are adept in maximising their interests in this whole situation. This is not about Australia [and the US] being ‘successful’ [in reducing China’s regional influence],” he said.

He pointed to Deputy Prime Minister of Fiji Biman Prasad, who recently pressed Australia and New Zealand for visa-free arrangements with Pacific nations and for their skilled workers to work in Australia and New Zealand.

“For us in the Pacific, the worst fears are that we will blindly walk into a conflict that we have no control over,” he said.