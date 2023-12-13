South Korea’s Unification Minister Kim Yung-ho on Tuesday said the current conservative government would respect constitutional “freedom of expression” and allow activists to launch leaflets across the border into the North.

The alarm centres around the North possibly using anti-aircraft guns to shoot down leaflet-carrying balloons, with observers saying it would be “anybody’s guess” as to how tensions could escalate, especially with the suspension of a 2018 conflict-easing agreement over Pyongyang’s recent military satellite launches.

He cited a court ruling in September that found unconstitutional a 2020 law prohibiting such leaflet launches, mostly by former defectors from the North, with those in breach facing a maximum of three-year prison terms and fines of 30 million won (US$22,700).

North Korea last month threatened to “pour a shower of shells” on the South over anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets, condemning the campaign as “psychological warfare” and “a pre-emptive attack” that would act as a “detonator” of a war bringing about an end to its southern rival.

The North has accused the South of using such leaflets to spread Covid-19 into its borders, as analysts said Pyongyang was deeply concerned that the influx of external information would threaten the stability of the secretive Kim dynasty

North Korean defectors release balloons carrying anti-Kim leaflets in Paju on October 10, 2014. Photo: AP

In 2014, the two Koreas exchanged machine-gun fire after the North apparently tried to shoot down balloons carrying propaganda leaflets critical of the regime.

North Korea in 2020 blew up the inter-Korean liaison office in the border town of Kaesong over leaflets sent via balloon by North Korean defectors in Seoul.

South Korea last month suspended part of a 2018 inter-Korean military tension reduction agreement in response to the North’s latest launch of its first workable spy satellite

The move notably allowed the South to resume reconnaissance by drones near the border. The North immediately responded by scrapping the military accord entirely, pledging to deploy more armed forces and new weapons on its border.

Some analysts cautioned against the suspension of the military accord, citing its function as a “safety pin” for peace. Others said the accord was put in place at the cost of curtailing allied surveillance and military training, and did not reduce the North Korean military threat.

“The 2018 agreement, although somewhat flawed, has served as a safety pin for peace and the scrapping of the agreement is like removing the safety pin from a grenade,” Yang Moo-jin, a political-science professor at the University of North Korean Studies, told This Week in Asia

North Korean defectors in the South said they would resume launching leaflets carried by gas-filled balloons across the border when the wind direction changed in spring.

“The North is highly likely to respond by firing anti-aircraft guns at the balloons and the bullets would land in the South, forcing South Korean soldiers to respond by opening fire from their own guns,” Yang said, referring to the case in 2014.

“What would happen from then on would be anybody’s guess” in the absence of the 2018 agreement, he warned.

I am worried that an armed clash over the leaflet launches is just a matter of time Cho Han-bum, analyst

Cho Han-bum of the Korea Institute for National Unification echoed Yang’s concern.

“I am worried that an armed clash over the leaflet launches is just a matter of time,” he said. “If the North opens fire at these balloons, the South’s military, which has vowed tough responses so many times to North Korean provocations, would have no alternative but to fire back.”

Terence Roehrig, a professor of national security affairs at the US Naval War College, said that although North Korea had violated the 2018 accord on several occasions and was not adhering to its spirit, “South Korea is better off with the agreement in place than walking away from it”.

Roehrig added that security concerns regarding North Korea’s non-compliance with the accord were relatively minor compared with the security and political costs of ending the agreement, which undercuts the broader goal of promoting long-term stability on the Korean peninsula.

Critics have said that the pact weakens Seoul’s ability to monitor North Korea.

According to Bruce Bennett, a defence researcher at the Rand Corporation, the military accord limits South Korea ’s reconnaissance capabilities on the North.

“Over the years, I have heard comments from both South Korean and US colleagues that the inability to fly reconnaissance aircraft near the DMZ denies our countries’ key reconnaissance information,” he said.

Bruce Klingner, a former CIA analyst now with the US-based Heritage Foundation, said the 2018 accord was “a good agreement in theory”, since it benefited both sides by “reducing the risk of tactical clashes and inadvertent escalation”.

However, with further measures stalled, the pact came at the cost of curtailing allied surveillance and military training and did not reduce the North Korean military threat, he said.

Additional reporting by Reuters and The Korea Times