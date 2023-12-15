Biden’s U-turn on Delhi trip won’t mar US-India ties amid ‘stable’ shared interests
- Biden will reportedly skip a visit to India in January, which raised concerns if an alleged Indian assassination attempt on a US citizen has affected ties
- The development also throws into uncertainty the timing of a Quad meeting – the alliance to counter China’s military – which was expected during Biden’s visit
“It is most likely because of the whole [assassination attempt] issue that is coming up between India and the US,” said Manoj Joshi, a distinguished fellow at the Observer Research Foundation in Delhi.
The Khalistan movement peaked in the 1980s in the northern state of Punjab, but has lost steam over time.
Other analysts say several reasons are behind Biden’s cancelled visit.
“I don’t think [the alleged assassination attempt] will mar US-India relations, but there will be a certain chill.”
But the US would also like to see signs that its complaint had led to action by Indian authorities, such as the sacking of officials, he added.
Growing ties
“While there are areas of disagreement, and perhaps some disappointment and even discord … the larger long-term geopolitical and strategic compulsions for both nations has ensured that ties remain stable,” he said.
Others said the suspected assassination attempt might not have been a factor in Biden altering his plans.
“Biden is unlikely to take a trip to the Indo-Pacific before the 2024 election, and since he was just in India a few months ago. I think the White House likely viewed this as a secondary priority,” said Zack Cooper, a senior fellow at the Washington-based Centre for Strategic and International Studies think tank.
Additionally, the US president probably had to stay put in Washington in January to avert the possibility of a government shutdown related to discussions over spending limits, he said.
With elections looming in both the US and India, another snag to Biden’s visit cancellation could be the timing of a Quad meeting.
India, which is the Quad’s chair next year, might have been aiming for talks in January ahead of national elections expected in April, noted Harsh Pant, a professor of international relations at King’s College London.
US elections are in the second half of the year, compounding the scheduling difficulties.
“It would have been good to have Quad in the first half of 2024 because it is a signal of intent. The momentum would have continued,” Pant said.
“If there is a new government in India in May, some momentum would be lost at the highest level.”
Some reports have suggested that Biden’s decision could signal a snub for Modi ahead of India’s polls, but analysts say it will not dent the premier’s chances.
“It would take a black swan event to upset Modi,” said Yashwant Deshmukh, an independent political commentator.
“As things stand, it looks like it will be a cakewalk for him.”