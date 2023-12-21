Thailand has been dealing with the fallout from the 2021 military coup in Myanmar, with about 45,000 refugees fleeing across the border since then, putting pressure on its northwestern provinces.

Asean could be ‘caught off guard’ if the Myanmar junta were to collapse

Pointing to their shared 2,000km border – plus the refugee situation and rampant drug trafficking brought on by the conflict – Srettha said “it’s appropriate” for Thailand to take the initiative.

By acting independently of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Thailand is giving the impression that the kingdom is propping up Myanmar’s regime even though it has valid concerns over rising crime and the influx of refugees in its border regions, analysts say.

Greg Raymond, a senior lecturer at the Australian National University (ANU), said Thailand is prepared to “act outside of Asean official policy”, citing the visit to Bangkok in June by Myanmar’s foreign minister Than Shwe.

“So would Thailand do it again? Yes, absolutely and Asean can do nothing to stop it,” he said.

Ken Mathis Lohatepanont, a PhD student in political science at the University of Michigan, said Thailand has set a “precedent” in dealing with the Myanmar issue outside Asean’s control.

In recent months, Thailand has held at least three Track 1.5 dialogues – attended by government officials and academia – to discuss ways to resolve the Myanmar issues. Among the attendees were officials from Myanmar, Asean members Cambodia , Laos, and Vietnam , as well as India and China

Several other Asean member states – Malaysia Indonesia , the Philippines and Singapore – are believed to be upset with Thailand for organising direct talks with Myanmar and denying Indonesia, this year’s Asean chair, its prerogative to lead such discussions. National War College professor Zachary Abuza alluded to as much in an article published earlier this year.

The Asean Parliamentarians for Human Rights Group described Thailand’s informal meetings with the junta as “a betrayal of the Myanmar people and an affront to Asean unity”.

Asean has consistently maintained that its five-point consensus peace plan , which calls for an immediate end to violence in Myanmar and for dialogue to be conducted among all involved parties in the country, is the only road map towards resolving the almost three-year civil war

Thailand’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin speaks at an Apec event in San Francisco on November 15. Photo: Reuters

Military connections

Given the close ties between the Thai military and the junta and both sides’ “tolerance of authoritarianism”, it is not surprising that Thailand aspires “to work outside of Asean” on the Myanmar issue, ANU’s Raymond said.

Following the 2014 army-led coup in Thailand, the kingdom’s top military officers received messages of support from Myanmar General Min Aung Hlaing.

. In the same year, Min Aung Hlaing – the current junta chief – became the adopted son of Prem Tinsulanonda, former Thai army chief and adviser to the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej

Pavin Chachavalpongpun, an associate professor at the Centre for Southeast Asian Studies in Japan ’s Kyoto University, said Thailand’s concerns over the refugee issue and cross-border drug flows were “legitimate” and that it should take a lead role in discussing these issues with Myanmar.

But the two neighbours’ support for each other had given the impression that Thailand was “willing to piggyback the Myanmar regime”, he added.

Since Srettha had joined forces with those who supported past coups in Thailand, his government “might not care to push the democratic agenda” in Myanmar, Pavin said.

During the Thai general election in May, Srettha’s Pheu Thai party repeatedly said it would not form a coalition with the Palang Pracharat and United Thai Nation parties, both of which are stoutly pro-military.

But in August, when Pheu Thai expanded its coalition, it included the two parties that supported the 2014 coup to oust then-prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra

Another key concern for Thailand regarding Myanmar is the impact on bilateral trade, particularly as its neighbour supplies about 15 per cent of its natural gas.

In 2021, Thailand accounted for 40 per cent of Myanmar’s trade value of US$$5.117 billion, but the recent escalation of conflicts between the Myanmar military and ethnic armed organisations (EAO) is said to have deterred Thai investors from further investments.

The EAOs control significant tracts of territory in Myanmar and provide administration and other services to large populations.

ANU’s Raymond said that with the weakening of control over border regions, especially those close to Thailand, Bangkok’s outreach to Naypyidaw might not help in reducing the flow of drugs or refugees.

“The Thai government will have to engage with some of the EAOs, including in the Shan, Wa and Kayin regions,” Raymond said, noting that Thailand has significant investments in and imports gas from Myanmar.

“It wants to protect these,” he said.

In late October, the Three Brotherhood Alliance in northern Shan, comprising the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army, the Ta’ang National Liberation Army, and the Arakan Army, launched a successful offensive against the junta. The alliance said last week it had seized 422 bases and seven towns from Myanmar’s army since October 27.

Earlier this month, both countries agreed to create a task force to boost humanitarian help to people displaced by the fighting and said they could expand their cooperation to include aid agencies.

“This is not the first time Thailand voiced concern about these [border] issues”, Kyoto University’s Pavin said.

Continuous instability at the border regions would have a “lasting” impact on bilateral relations, he added.

It would appear that even if Asean was in the driver’s seat for any breakthrough solutions on Myanmar, Thailand would also want to pursue its own interests, the analysts indicated.

Expect more of such lines of engagement as the junta digs in.