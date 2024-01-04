It added that the Middle Eastern nation had been acting “with the requisite specific intent … to destroy Palestinians in Gaza as part of the broader Palestinian national, racial and ethnic group”.

Malaysia’s foreign ministry said the petition also included a request for the ICJ to indicate provisional or short-term measures ordering Israel to stop its military campaign in the besieged territory, and to ensure Israel’s compliance with its obligations under the Genocide Convention.

“The legal action against Israel before the ICJ is a timely and tangible step towards legal accountability for Israel’s atrocities in Gaza and the Occupied Palestinian Territory at large,” the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

“As a fellow State Party to the Genocide Convention, Malaysia calls on Israel to fulfil its obligations under international law and to immediately end its atrocities against Palestinians.”

Israel vowed to contest South Africa’s accusations at the ICJ.

“The State of Israel will appear before the International Court of Justice at The Hague to dispel South Africa’s absurd blood libel,” a government spokesman said.

Malaysia has long supported the Palestinian cause, advocating a two-state solution to the decades-old conflict and even hosting Hamas leaders

The foreign ministry also repeated calls for a “durable solution” by granting the Palestinians their own independent and sovereign state based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The war, which broke out on October 7, has killed 1,140 Israelis and more than 22,000 Palestinians so far in the Israeli response in Gaza in an operation targeting Hamas militants.

Israel’s military offensive in Gaza has seen Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim embark on an aggressive campaign both at home and overseas to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The all-of-government approach to the drive included donating 1 million ringgit (US$215,600) to a government-managed initiative to fund humanitarian aid for Palestinians, organising solidarity rallies that extended to schools and banning Israeli cargo ships from docking at Malaysian ports.

Western fast food brands, including McDonald’s, in the Muslim-majority country have also been reeled in by boycott movements over the conflict.