Malaysia’s Najib Razak seeks court order to take down Netflix show about 1MDB scandal
- Ex-PM’s lawyers say ‘Man On The Run’ documentary is prejudicial towards ongoing corruption trials linking Najib to billions allegedly siphoned from state fund
- They added they were ‘highly likely’ to take action against former attorney general Tommy Thomas and journalist Clare Rewcastle-Brown for contempt of court linked to the show
In his latest trial, the disgraced former premier faces four counts of abuse of power and 21 counts of money-laundering involving 2.27 billion ringgit (US$488 million) that prosecutors say was stolen from the 1MDB fund between 2011 and 2014.
Najib, 70, is currently serving a 12-year prison sentence for corruption linked to a former unit of 1MDB. He has denied all charges and maintains his innocence.
Shafee highlighted allegations made by former attorney general Tommy Thomas and Clare Rewcastle-Brown, editor of news site Sarawak Report, in the documentary.
“From a simple 1MDB case, Datuk Seri Najib is now being insinuated to being a serial killer,” Shafee told a news conference broadcast on Facebook, using Najib’s honorifics.
Shafee said they were “highly likely” to take legal action against Thomas and Rewcastle-Brown for contempt of court linked to the documentary, and additionally for defamation against Rewcastle-Brown over the alleged link to the killing of the deputy public prosecutor.
Thomas was attorney general when Najib was first charged in 2018, while Rewcastle-Brown was one of the first to break the news on 1MDB. Both were interviewed in the programme, as was Najib himself, who maintained that he had done no wrong.
The eldest son of Malaysia’s second prime minister, Najib led the country for nine years from 2009. During his time in office, he repealed a clutch of colonial-era laws that allowed detention without trial and pushed a fresh economic agenda aimed at bolstering foreign investments at a time when the country was starting to fall behind its regional peers.
But he has been accused of diverting funds from infrastructure mega-projects launched during his tenure, including the Chinese-funded East Coast Rail Link, to cover up for billions of ringgit in debt incurred by 1MDB.
Najib began serving a 12-year jail term in August 2022 after failing to overturn a corruption conviction linked to some 42 million ringgit (US$9 million) funnelled through a former unit of 1MDB.
Last March, he was acquitted of allegedly tampering with an audit report to cover up wrongdoing in 1MDB, but faces three other trials linking him to the alleged plunder of the state fund.
The 1MDB scandal propelled an unprecedented vote against Najib’s then-undefeated Barisan Nasional coalition, leading to the country’s first-ever change of government in the 2018 national election.