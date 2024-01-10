At the event, former president Megawati urged Indonesian voters to choose their next leader carefully.

But tensions between Widodo and PDI-P leaders have been bubbling for months, with some party officials suggesting he has deserted the party to further his legacy and support the political ambitions of his son, who is running to become vice-president on Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto’s ticket.

Widodo has over the past two decades relied on the PDI-P as a political vehicle, becoming the mayor of Solo, Jakarta governor and a two-term president with the support of his long-time patron, party chairwoman Megawati Sukarnoputri.

The fallout between President Joko Widodo and the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) spilled into the open on Wednesday after the party’s grand dame delivered a speech with a thinly veiled attack on his loyalty at an event to which he was not invited.

“The Indonesian people, whom I love … don’t be tempted, don’t just look at his figure, his mind and heart must be right,” she said. “Pay attention to his track record, morals and ethics, responsibility and ability to understand the hopes of more than 270 million Indonesian people.

“Elections are not a tool for political elites to perpetuate their power at all costs. In general elections, there are morals and ethics that must be upheld,” she added. “Power does not last … Power will end no matter what position you are in.”

Widodo’s absence from the PDI-P’s 51st anniversary celebration marked the first time he had missed the gathering since he became president in 2014.

Megawati said she had only invited those who were willing to be there. She welcomed ministers from Widodo’s cabinet who were present, including Vice-President Ma’ruf Amin.

PDIP-P chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri puts a skullcap on Ganjar Pranowo after he was selected by the party as its candidate for the 2024 presidential election on April 21, 2023. Photo: Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle/AFP

Also in the crowd was the PDI-P’s candidate for president, Ganjar Pranowo. The former governor of Central Java was tipped as a favourite early last year, and the party had expected that Widodo – who maintains a high public approval rating – would throw his weight behind Ganjar.

But after Widodo’s eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, chose to join hands with Prabowo – who is running for his Gerindra party as part of the Indonesia Maju (Advanced Indonesia) Coalition – it became clear Widodo would back a rival candidate instead.

Analyst Alexander R. Arifianto said Widodo’s absence at the PDI-P’s annual event and his support for a rival presidential candidate signalled irreconcilable differences between the president and Megawati.

“Jokowi’s non-attendance signifies how deep the relationship between Jokowi and Megawati has broken down over the past year,” he said, referring to Widodo by his popular nickname.

“While the PDI-P is formally still part of the presidential coalition, the relations between both leaders are nearly non-existent now,” added Arifianto, a senior fellow with the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies’ Indonesia programme.

Constitutionally barred from a third term, observers believe Widodo is seeking to secure his legacy by backing Prabowo, who has pledged to continue the president’s policies.

Gibran’s candidacy in the February 14 election is also widely perceived as an effort by Widodo to establish a political dynasty, which some critics consider ironic given his popularity has come from his story as a middle-class entrepreneur who succeeded in politics without any elite connections.

Gibran eventually resigned from the PDI-P, and Widodo’s son-in-law, Medan Mayor Bobby Nasution, was sacked by the party in November for backing Prabowo and Gibran’s campaign.

Surveys show Prabowo is a front runner for the presidency, with Ganjar and opposition candidate Anies Baswedan trailing far behind. A poll released by the Centre for Strategic and International Studies in Indonesia on December 27 showed Prabowo received 43.7 per cent of the votes, Anies had 26 per cent and Ganjar 19 per cent.

Posters in Jakarta listing three pairs of candidates for Indonesia’s president and vice-president. Photo: AFP

A day before the celebration, Widodo had left for a six-day trip around Southeast Asia, including visits to Vietnam, Brunei, and the Philippines.

Presidential staff coordinator Ari Dwipayana on Tuesday confirmed that Widodo could not attend the event due to scheduling conflicts with his Asean trip, which had been planned months in advance.

In response, PDI-P secretary general Hasto Kristyanto said Widodo was not invited because the party had been informed the president would be overseas.

In her speech, Megawati urged her party to strengthen its relationship with its supporters at a grass-roots level, suggesting that the PDI-P did not require the president’s backing.

“For 51 years we have been like this not because of the elite, not because of the president, not because of ministers, but because of the people who support us,” she said.