Explainer | As Papua New Guinea vows a ‘return to normalcy’ after deadly riots and looting, will chaos mar its US, China ties?
- PM James Marape has cancelled a trip to Davos as he confidently dismisses calls to resign while trying to defuse the crisis sparked by a police pay dispute
- The US, China and Australia are watching events closely, as food insecurity could trigger yet more violence amid a 14-day state of emergency in the capital
Days after a police walkout over pay in Papua New Guinea triggered deadly violence and looting, Prime Minister James Marape appears to have regained control of a dangerous situation.
The leader on Thursday imposed a two-week state of emergency with the army supporting police, vowing to bring to justice the culprits for the chaos. On Friday, he ruled out a curfew but imposed limits on “large” group gatherings in the capital, Port Moresby.
According to a Reuters report, 20 people were killed. But once the ashes of torched buildings and shops are picked through, there are fears the death toll will rise.
Here’s what we know so far, as Papua New Guinea faces its greatest unrest in a generation.
What happened?
Following an apparent computer “glitch”, civil servants – including the nation’s overstretched and underpaid police – found an extra US$100 tax had been deducted from their pay cheques.
To quell the snowballing violence, the prime minister declared a two-week state of emergency in the capital on Thursday evening. But with shops incinerated, a food and fuel crunch looms – meaning security services are on high alert to prevent more looting.
Who is James Marape?
Marape, 52, came to power in 2019 for greater democracy and to build a proud “Black Christian Nation”.
He has been a lawmaker since 2007 and says his political journey is inspired by his youthful lessons for peace in the clan-violence torn New Guinea Highlands, where the Huli national ethnic majority dominate.
What’s next?
The security crisis appears to be turning into a political one.
Former prime minister Peter O’Neill has called for Marape to resign, and six MPs have left his coalition, with questions about his longevity arising, even though he has a “supermajority” of MPs.
Marape has suspended three other key heads of departments – as well as the police commissioner – pending a probe into how the rioting started. He has also put 1,000 soldiers on standby to keep the peace and insists he is focused on the country “returning to normalcy”.
Why US defence deal with PNG may ‘set China further back’ in the Pacific
“We have 104 members – the biggest ever assembly of coalition in our nation’s history,” Marape told reporters on Friday. “For me to lose … even 10, even 20 [coalition members], I can live with that.”
The army will be working with police on patrols for the next two weeks to ensure stability, and further security measures are expected over coming days.
Papua New Guinea’s police force is notoriously underfunded and private security is the largest employer on the island, indicating the unstable concoction of politics, gang culture and poverty Marape must contend with over the coming days.
What’s at stake?
Both the United States and China will be watching Papua New Guinea’s descent into chaos closely, experts say.
PNG ‘keeps’ China for the economy; US, Australia for security: PM
While Papua New Guinea is resource-rich, around 40 per cent of its people live in poverty, with high rates of violence especially aimed at women and girls. Wider unrest is likely to damage the economy and leave the most vulnerable exposed to gang violence.
But more urgently, the destruction and looting of grocery stores in Port Moresby has increased food insecurity, with supplies forecast to be running low over the weekend and early next week.