Iswaran faces 27 charges in all – 24 of which involve obtaining gratification as a public servant, two centre on corruption, and the last pertains to obstructing the course of justice.

From Thursday, Grace Fu, minister for sustainability and the environment, will take his place as trade relations minister, while Chee Hong Tat, acting transport minister, will assume the full position, it added.

Iswaran had also resigned from his positions as a member of parliament, minister-in-charge of trade relations and transport minister, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

Among other things, he is accused of receiving bribes with a total value of about S$400,000 (US$297,842) from billionaire Ong Beng Seng , the republic’s corruption watchdog said in a statement.

Some of these alleged bribes were in exchange for advancing Ong’s business interests in matters related to a contract between Singapore Grand Prix and the country’s tourism board, it added.

The charges conclude months of speculation surrounding the high-profile case that had shocked citizens when it first came to light last year.

The city state’s anti-corruption watchdog first revealed on July 12 last year that Iswaran, who has been in politics for nearly three decades, was assisting with an investigation uncovered by the agency.

On the same day, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong ordered Iswaran to take a leave of absence while he was being probed, appointing Chee Hong Tat, senior minister of state, as the acting transport minister.

The director of the Corrupt Practices Investigations Bureau (CPIB) had briefed Lee and sought his approval to open a formal investigation on July 5 before the process was launched on July 11, a statement from the premier’s office said.

The CPIB later said that Iswaran and Ong were arrested on July 11.

The investigation was among a series of political scandals that rocked the city state in July last year, from a probe into the rented state properties of two other ministers to the speaker of parliament and three other politicians, including two from the opposition, resigning over two separate extramarital affairs

Singapore has prided itself on being a corruption-free city, consistently ranking highly on global anti-corruption indexes. It was placed fifth least corrupt country in Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index in 2022, just after several Nordic countries and New Zealand.

Singapore’s transport minister S. Iswaran (left) with Formula One group chief executive Stefano Domenicali and tycoon Ong Beng Seng (right) during the 2022 Singapore Formula One grand prix. Photo: Facebook

The last time a top official had been caught up in a probe of such a scale was in 1986, involving then minister for national development Teh Cheang Wan over accepting bribes. He committed suicide by overdosing on barbiturates before he could be formally charged in court.

Observers who spoke to This Week in Asia earlier said the long-ruling People’s Action Party was facing a major internal crisis of a magnitude not seen in decades.

The PAP has governed Singapore for an uninterrupted 59 years and is about to undergo only its third transition of power later this year, with Lee handing over the baton to successor Lawrence Wong . The next general election must be called before November 2025, but is widely expected to take place this year.

Lee has said he will hand over the premiership to anointed successor Wong by November when the PAP marks its 70th anniversary.

This will be the country’s 15th general election, with Lee having led the party in the last four polls.

This was not the first time Ong, managing director of Hotel Properties Limited, had been the subject of scrutiny. In 1995, HPL’s sale of discounted luxury properties to top politicians such as Singapore’s late independence leader Lee Kuan Yew and his son, who is the current prime minister, got a rebuke from the Stock Exchange of Singapore.

The Lees then issued a statement saying that they had received “unsolicited” discounts of between 5 to 12 per cent on two pairs of new condominiums they had bought, but both leaders were later cleared of any wrongdoing.

Iswaran has been involved in politics since 1997 and was appointed to Lee’s cabinet in 2006.

Before his foray into politics, he held senior positions within the bureaucracy as a member of the prestigious Administrative Service on top of high-ranking roles at state-linked enterprises, such as Temasek Holdings.

Iswaran had served as the leading representative for the PAP’s five-person MP slate in the West Coast group representative constituency, which experienced a closely contested battle during the last general election in 2020.

He eventually secured victory, obtaining 51.68 per cent of the vote.