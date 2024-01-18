Developing | Singapore transport minister S. Iswaran resigns after being charged with taking bribes, including football and Formula One tickets, worth nearly US$297,000
- The charges against Iswaran, widely credited for bringing Formula One racing to the city state, conclude months of speculation surrounding the high-profile case
- He and tycoon Ong Beng Seng were arrested last year as the ruling People’s Action Party faced a major internal crisis not seen in decades
Iswaran had also resigned from his positions as a member of parliament, minister-in-charge of trade relations and transport minister, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.
From Thursday, Grace Fu, minister for sustainability and the environment, will take his place as trade relations minister, while Chee Hong Tat, acting transport minister, will assume the full position, it added.
Iswaran faces 27 charges in all – 24 of which involve obtaining gratification as a public servant, two centre on corruption, and the last pertains to obstructing the course of justice.
Some of these alleged bribes were in exchange for advancing Ong’s business interests in matters related to a contract between Singapore Grand Prix and the country’s tourism board, it added.
The charges conclude months of speculation surrounding the high-profile case that had shocked citizens when it first came to light last year.
The city state’s anti-corruption watchdog first revealed on July 12 last year that Iswaran, who has been in politics for nearly three decades, was assisting with an investigation uncovered by the agency.
The director of the Corrupt Practices Investigations Bureau (CPIB) had briefed Lee and sought his approval to open a formal investigation on July 5 before the process was launched on July 11, a statement from the premier’s office said.
The CPIB later said that Iswaran and Ong were arrested on July 11.
Singapore has prided itself on being a corruption-free city, consistently ranking highly on global anti-corruption indexes. It was placed fifth least corrupt country in Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index in 2022, just after several Nordic countries and New Zealand.
The last time a top official had been caught up in a probe of such a scale was in 1986, involving then minister for national development Teh Cheang Wan over accepting bribes. He committed suicide by overdosing on barbiturates before he could be formally charged in court.
Observers who spoke to This Week in Asia earlier said the long-ruling People’s Action Party was facing a major internal crisis of a magnitude not seen in decades.
Lee has said he will hand over the premiership to anointed successor Wong by November when the PAP marks its 70th anniversary.
This will be the country’s 15th general election, with Lee having led the party in the last four polls.
The Lees then issued a statement saying that they had received “unsolicited” discounts of between 5 to 12 per cent on two pairs of new condominiums they had bought, but both leaders were later cleared of any wrongdoing.
Iswaran has been involved in politics since 1997 and was appointed to Lee’s cabinet in 2006.
Before his foray into politics, he held senior positions within the bureaucracy as a member of the prestigious Administrative Service on top of high-ranking roles at state-linked enterprises, such as Temasek Holdings.
Iswaran had served as the leading representative for the PAP’s five-person MP slate in the West Coast group representative constituency, which experienced a closely contested battle during the last general election in 2020.
He eventually secured victory, obtaining 51.68 per cent of the vote.