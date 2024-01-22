“I am prepared to be investigated. I can tell you which bank accounts, everything. The government can have access,” the former prime minister and sworn rival of Anwar told reporters.

Mahathir, now 98, said the investigation into his son was a clear case of selective persecution, especially after senior leaders including Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and MACC chief Azam Baki were cleared of corruption following investigations into their separate cases.

The order was part of investigations into the sale and purchase of some government-linked corporations (GLCs) and revelations from the Panama Papers.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) last week (January 18) ordered Mirzan Mahathir, the eldest son of the two-time premier, to declare his domestic and overseas assets within 30 days.

“But don’t make use of government law in order to threaten people.”

Last year, the attorney-general dropped a corruption case against Ahmad Zahid while Azam was earlier cleared of wrongdoing over his stakes in several publicly listed companies.

Mahathir’s 66-year-old son Mirzan is the latest big name to fall under the MACC’s dragnet. So far the most high-profile target has been former finance minister Daim Zainuddin after the MACC seized control of a skyscraper in Kuala Lumpur owned by his family.

Mahathir said he has also been accused by Anwar of enriching himself while he was in power, something that he said has not been proven by any evidence.

“Instead of investigating Anwar for making wrong statements, my son is being investigated and I am being threatened,” Mahathir said.

Mahathir rose to an unprecedented second premiership in 2018 on the back of an anti-corruption campaign targeted at the multi-billion dollar scandal at 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) launched by his former protege, Najib Razak

The nonagenarian leader, however, has also faced accusations of alleged corruption over the 22 years of his first prime ministership across everything from the finance to manufacturing sectors - allegations that he has denied.

Critics have said that the crackdown is an attempt at revenge by Anwar, whom Mahathir sacked as his deputy in 1998 and was later jailed on charges of corruption and sodomy.

Anwar and his supporters denied the charges. He was released on a royal pardon in 2018, during Mahathir’s second term.

Anwar Ibrahim (left) and then PM Mahathir Mohamad (right)at a campaign ahead of a by-election in Port Dickson in 2018. The two have fallen out since their alliance forged ahead of the 2018 general election. Photo: EPA-EFE

The prime minister last week brushed off talk of a conspiracy to take down his rivals, saying that Malaysia “must show examples of taking brave action against the corrupt”.

Daim’s wife and two children were also summoned for questioning at the MACC’s headquarters last week, as part of investigations into revelations of the family’s alleged wealth of at least 25 million pounds (US$32 million) in the Pandora Papers.

Mirzan is a director of several companies including Philippine oil and gas company Petron and its parent firm San Miguel.

In 1998, he had also reportedly sold off his entire Hong Kong and Malaysian shipping operations and two liquefied natural gas companies under his Konsortium Perkapalan listed group to state-owned energy giant Petronas, a move seen as a bailout as Petronas answers directly to the prime minister - who was Mahathir at that time.

Mirzan’s younger brother Mokhzani also built a fortune off oil and gas and was named among Malaysia’s 50 richest people on Forbes’ 2020 list.

Mahathir has long maintained that his children’s fortunes were made honestly.

The Pandora Papers is a massive leak of financial documents in 2021 which exposed the offshore financial activities of politicians, celebrities, and business leaders around the world.

The MACC last week said it had launched investigations in October 2022 on “all entities named in the Pandora” Papers and also an earlier batch of leaked documents called the Panama Papers.