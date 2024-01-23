Prosecutors told a Kuala Lumpur court that Naimah Abdul Khalid had failed to comply with a November 8 notice issued by the MACC requiring that she disclose her assets.

Naimah, 65, pleaded not guilty. The court released her on 250,000 ringgit (US$52,800) bail and seized her passport. If found guilty, she faces up to five years in jail and a fine of up to 100,000 ringgit (US$21,117).

Critics have accused Anwar of using corruption probes to settle scores with old political foes including Daim, as well as his one-time political mentor turned nemesis, the 98-year-old Mahathir Mohamad

Naimah’s defence counsel argued that she was not a flight risk and that she may need to accompany her husband for treatment overseas.

“She’s not going anywhere. She is here to stay and fight the case,” her lead counsel, Mohd Yusof Zainal Abiden said.

Daim has reportedly been hospitalised since last week for an undisclosed medical condition.

The charges come a week after a separate court heard an application by Daim – a long-time close associate of Mahathir – and his family to challenge the MACC’s investigation into their wealth.

Former finance minister Daim, who has denied any wrongdoing, said the MACC’s actions were unlawful and unconstitutional.

Besides Daim, anti-corruption officials have also hauled in Mahathir’s eldest son Mirzan for questioning over the sale and purchase of some government-linked corporations and information leaks in the Panama Papers that pointed to the 66-year-old.

Former Malaysian finance minister Daim Zainuddin. Photo: AP

Anwar has brushed away allegations of political revenge, saying he needs public support for his administration’s efforts to push government reform and tackle Malaysia’s endemic corruption.

“If there is no political support for this, at least in the issue of governance and the demand for change, I seek the full support of the people,” he was quoted as saying at an event by national newswire Bernama on Monday.

Mahathir, however, alleged that the corruption crackdown was merely an excuse for Anwar and his government “to make sure I am found guilty” of a crime to hide the fact that his administration does not enjoy majority support.

Malaysian politics had been shaped by the bitter feud between the two leaders for more than two decades, after Mahathir had in his first term as prime minister sacked Anwar as his deputy in 1998 and later had him charged for corruption and sodomy.

Anwar and his supporters maintain that the charges were trumped up to end his political career. He was released from prison in the early 2000s, but jailed a second time for a separate sodomy conviction.

Anwar was released on a royal pardon in 2018 at the beginning of Mahathir’s second prime ministerial term.