Penang plans to create three islands totalling 1,800 hectares.
Penang wants to be like Hong Kong and Singapore. Problem: its fishermen don’t
- Malaysian state planning three-island land reclamation project that will rival Singapore’s Marina Bay and help fund US$11 billion overhaul of transport system
- But on the environment, are Singapore and Hong Kong really such good examples to follow?
