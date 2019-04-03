A recipe for success: Ma Jian-xian inside the restaurant that made him a multi-millionaire. Photo: Park Chan-kyong
Why are ethnic Chinese leaving South Korea in their thousands?
- The Chinese diaspora – or ‘huaqiao’ – in South Korea has dwindled to less than 20,000, prompting warnings that the community faces ‘extinction’
- Many blame lingering legal restrictions and prejudices that date back to the 1960s
Topic | Chinese overseas
A recipe for success: Ma Jian-xian inside the restaurant that made him a multi-millionaire. Photo: Park Chan-kyong
China’s wealthy families are turning to long holidays abroad as efforts to emigrate halted
- Foreign lifestyle experiences are becoming more popular as citizens seek to escape pollution, food and medicine safety worries and authoritarian government controls
- Citizens encountering more barriers to their dreams of travelling abroad, with severe limits on moving money overseas and restrictions on visiting foreign countries
Topic | China economy