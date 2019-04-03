Channels

A recipe for success: Ma Jian-xian inside the restaurant that made him a multi-millionaire. Photo: Park Chan-kyong
Society

Why are ethnic Chinese leaving South Korea in their thousands?

  • The Chinese diaspora – or ‘huaqiao’ – in South Korea has dwindled to less than 20,000, prompting warnings that the community faces ‘extinction’
  • Many blame lingering legal restrictions and prejudices that date back to the 1960s
Topic |   Chinese overseas
Park Chan-kyong

Park Chan-kyong  

Published: 10:00am, 3 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:43am, 3 Apr, 2019

A recipe for success: Ma Jian-xian inside the restaurant that made him a multi-millionaire. Photo: Park Chan-kyong
China Economy

China’s wealthy families are turning to long holidays abroad as efforts to emigrate halted

  • Foreign lifestyle experiences are becoming more popular as citizens seek to escape pollution, food and medicine safety worries and authoritarian government controls
  • Citizens encountering more barriers to their dreams of travelling abroad, with severe limits on moving money overseas and restrictions on visiting foreign countries
Topic |   China economy
He Huifeng

He Huifeng  

Published: 7:00pm, 10 Mar, 2019

Updated: 7:27am, 11 Mar, 2019

