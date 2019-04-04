Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah. Photo: EPA
Gays face death by stoning in Brunei, the ‘Saudi of Southeast Asia’. Really?
- The tiny oil-rich nation has been criticised by Ellen and Elton John since imposing a strict new Islamic penal code that prescribes death by stoning for gay and extramarital sex
- But many of those who have lived and worked in the country suggest the law is mostly for show
Topic | Religion
Hassanal Bolkiah, sultan of Brunei. Photo: EPA
Brunei to impose death by stoning for gay sex and adultery
- Tiny sultanate will implement the harsh new penal code – which also prescribes amputation of a hand and foot for theft – next Wednesday
