Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Children play basketball in the court next to the Marshall Islands' only mosque. Photo: Sajid Iqbal
Society

Driven from Pakistan, Ahmadi Muslims find paradise. In the Marshall Islands

  • In Pakistan, Ahmadis have been subjected to routine violence and discrimination and are not even allowed to call themselves Muslim
  • But in a tiny corner of Micronesia they have finally found peace
Topic |   Religion
Ali Raj

Ali Raj  

Published: 6:00pm, 16 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:41pm, 16 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Children play basketball in the court next to the Marshall Islands' only mosque. Photo: Sajid Iqbal
READ FULL ARTICLE
A Starbucks in Jakarta, Indonesia. The chain has been subjected to boycotts by Muslim groups in the past. Photo: EPA
Politics

How social media inspired Indonesia’s born-again ‘hijrah’ Muslim millennials

  • From Islamic reality TV shows to Facebook celebrities, social media is playing a key role in encouraging Indonesian millennials to turn their backs on flawed, sinful lives and embrace religion in a process known as hijrah.
  • That has raised the hopes of politicians hoping to harness the younger generation’s voting power, but there’s a problem – some now see democracy as haram
Topic |   Indonesia
Resty Woro Yuniar

Resty Woro Yuniar  

Published: 5:45pm, 6 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:08pm, 6 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Starbucks in Jakarta, Indonesia. The chain has been subjected to boycotts by Muslim groups in the past. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.