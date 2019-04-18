Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Hundreds of Malaysian Christians pray at a special Sunday service in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AFP
Society

Malaysia and Singapore ban black metal concerts amid complaints from countries’ Christian communities

  • Such bans in either country are nothing new. Malaysia targeted the genre once before in 2001, while Singapore moved against slam-dancing in 1993
  • But in Malaysia, such moves have usually been attributed to complaints from the conservative Muslim lobby in the past
Topic |   Malaysia
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Published: 6:04pm, 18 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:28pm, 18 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hundreds of Malaysian Christians pray at a special Sunday service in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.