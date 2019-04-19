A farmer holds up dried cocoa beans at a plantation in Sulawesi, Indonesia. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia’s chocolate dream: sustainable cocoa farming
- Asia’s biggest producer of cocoa beans is looking to diversify and make more top-quality beans
- But a decline in crop quantity and quality threatens the industry
Topic | Indonesia
A farmer holds up dried cocoa beans at a plantation in Sulawesi, Indonesia. Photo: Reuters
Warren Hsu checks his beans at his cocoa plantation in Taiwan.
Meet the Taiwanese chocolate maker turning local cacao into award-winning bars
- Warren Hsu sources his beans from around Taiwan’s Mount Dawu and creates some unique chocolate – shrimp and almond anybody?
- He produces his chocolate at his eco resort, Fu Wan Cafe Villa in Donggang
Topic | Food and Drinks
Warren Hsu checks his beans at his cocoa plantation in Taiwan.