Photo: Reuters
Society

Who’s afraid of Huawei? Where Asia stands on China’s 5G tech giant

  • A whole host of Asian nations have already embraced the Chinese tech giant, but a few outliers are still hedging their bets
  • Japan has moved to exclude it, South Korea is moving forward without it, and India is still working towards comprehensive 4G
Topic |   Japan
SCMP

Meaghan Tobin  

Zen Soo  

Published: 2:00pm, 20 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:00pm, 20 Apr, 2019

Photo: Reuters
Huawei 5G technology is being used by one of South Korea’s telcos. Photo: AP
Geopolitics

K-pop stars and Huawei help South Korea win global 5G race, as Chinese trade trumps US fears

  • Seoul got the jump over US carrier’s Verizon’s 5G introduction by providing early services to celebrity customers
  • Unlike other US allies, South Korea has not restricted Huawei from taking part in its next-generation networks, with the nation’s heavy dependence on China trade keeping it from caving to US pressures, say observers
Topic |   5G
John Power

John Power  

Published: 7:30am, 5 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:46am, 5 Apr, 2019

Huawei 5G technology is being used by one of South Korea’s telcos. Photo: AP
