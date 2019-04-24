Channels

A still from the Bharatiya Janata Party’s 'My first vote to the one, one and only one who has got everything done’. Source: YouTube
Society

India elections: Modi’s BJP and opposition put the beat down with hopes hip-hop will sway first-time voters

  • About 85 million young people will be eligible to vote for the first time in this year’s Indian elections
  • As home-grown rap music takes the airwaves by storm, could hip-hop help the country’s politicians connect with the younger generation?
Soumya Shankar

Soumya Shankar  

Published: 9:00pm, 24 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:00pm, 24 Apr, 2019

Rahul Gandhi, president of the Congress party, at a public rally in Mumbai. Photo: AFP
Politics

India elections: Why Rahul Gandhi is looking south for support

  • The Congress party leader has turned his attention to Wayanad in the southern state of Kerala
  • But can victory there really help him in his electoral battle against incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party?
Topic |   India
Deepu Sebastian Edmond

Deepu Sebastian Edmond  

Published: 6:11pm, 22 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:51pm, 22 Apr, 2019

