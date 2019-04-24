A still from the Bharatiya Janata Party’s 'My first vote to the one, one and only one who has got everything done’. Source: YouTube
India elections: Modi’s BJP and opposition put the beat down with hopes hip-hop will sway first-time voters
- About 85 million young people will be eligible to vote for the first time in this year’s Indian elections
- As home-grown rap music takes the airwaves by storm, could hip-hop help the country’s politicians connect with the younger generation?
Topic | Asia elections
Rahul Gandhi, president of the Congress party, at a public rally in Mumbai. Photo: AFP
India elections: Why Rahul Gandhi is looking south for support
- The Congress party leader has turned his attention to Wayanad in the southern state of Kerala
- But can victory there really help him in his electoral battle against incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party?
Topic | India
