An investigative report has unveiled new claims involving the Burning Sun nightclub.
Latest K-pop sex scandal allegations expose women’s low status in patriarchal South Korea
- Fresh allegations involving Burning Sun, the night club at the centre of the sex scandal, continue to lay bare the realities of women in the patriarchal nation
Topic | K-pop scandals
An investigative report has unveiled new claims involving the Burning Sun nightclub.
A protest supporting the Me Too movement on International Women's Day in Seoul, South Korea, on March 8, 2018. Photo: Reuters
How symbol of South Korea’s Me Too era gave voice to women silenced by sexist culture
- ‘Kim Ji-young, Born 1982’, a book about a young mother’s struggles in a patriarchal society, has become a cultural touchstone
- The #MeToo movement has galvanised thousands of Koreans to take to the streets and seen several famous men imprisoned for sex crimes
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
A protest supporting the Me Too movement on International Women's Day in Seoul, South Korea, on March 8, 2018. Photo: Reuters