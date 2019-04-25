Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An investigative report has unveiled new claims involving the Burning Sun nightclub.
Society

Latest K-pop sex scandal allegations expose women’s low status in patriarchal South Korea

  • Fresh allegations involving Burning Sun, the night club at the centre of the sex scandal, continue to lay bare the realities of women in the patriarchal nation
Topic |   K-pop scandals
Crystal Tai

Crystal Tai  

Published: 8:29pm, 25 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:52pm, 25 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

An investigative report has unveiled new claims involving the Burning Sun nightclub.
READ FULL ARTICLE
A protest supporting the Me Too movement on International Women's Day in Seoul, South Korea, on March 8, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Long Reads

How symbol of South Korea’s Me Too era gave voice to women silenced by sexist culture

  • ‘Kim Ji-young, Born 1982’, a book about a young mother’s struggles in a patriarchal society, has become a cultural touchstone
  • The #MeToo movement has galvanised thousands of Koreans to take to the streets and seen several famous men imprisoned for sex crimes
Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
E. Tammy Kim

E. Tammy Kim  

Published: 7:15am, 11 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:13pm, 12 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

A protest supporting the Me Too movement on International Women's Day in Seoul, South Korea, on March 8, 2018. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.