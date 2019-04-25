National University of Singapore. Photo: Instagram
Singapore’s NUS forced to overhaul handling of sexual harassment cases after backlash over Monica Baey’s peeping Tom incident
- The National University of Singapore will set up a unit to support sexual assault victims, among other measures, after Baey criticised its response to an incident in which she was filmed in the shower
- Other top universities are also rethinking their policies, while Education Minister Ong Ye Kung earlier described NUS’ penalty for the offender as ‘manifestly inadequate’
