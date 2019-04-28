Syed Saddiq bin Syed Abdul Rahman, Minister of Youth and Sports, Malaysia speaks during the 'Asia Matters' conference at the JW Marriott Hotel in Admiralty. 24JAN19 SCMP / Nora Tam
Royal tensions resurface as Malaysia’s monarchy takes on Mahathir in a battle for supremacy
- The political clashes have spanned boxing bouts to who has the power to appoint ministers, but observers say the crux of the matter is a tussle over the exact constitutional role of the monarchy
- This is the second of a four-part series on Malaysian politics a year on from the Pakatan Harapan coalition’s historic election victory on May 9, 2018
Topic | Malaysia
Syed Saddiq bin Syed Abdul Rahman, Minister of Youth and Sports, Malaysia speaks during the 'Asia Matters' conference at the JW Marriott Hotel in Admiralty. 24JAN19 SCMP / Nora Tam