A candlelight vigil for the victims of the Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka. Photo: AFP
The strange lives of Sri Lanka’s Easter Sunday suicide bombers
- Some were from wealthy backgrounds, while others received favourable treatment and payments from the government for their business
- But they all had one thing in common – according to associates, they had the ‘necessary mindset’ to carry out the deadly atrocities
Topic | Sri Lanka
A candlelight vigil for the victims of the Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka. Photo: AFP
Kumari Fernando, who lost her husband and two children, during a mass burial for victims. Photo: Reuters
Sri Lanka bombings: why warnings signs of radicalisation went unheeded
- One reason the warning signs may have been ignored was the government’s overwhelming focus on suppressing any revival of Tamil separatism
Topic | Sri Lanka bombings
Kumari Fernando, who lost her husband and two children, during a mass burial for victims. Photo: Reuters