Thailand’s Sriraja Panich hot sauce on the left, and Huy Fong Food’s from the US. Photo: Shutterstock
Thai Sriracha plays it cool in the US and spices it up in China after realising it can take the heat
- Condiment producer Thaitheparos has been trying to get into the US for years, but better-known Huy Fong Foods has a tight grip on the market. So the Thai producer now has its eye on Asian taste buds
Chinese involvement in Thailand’s first high-speed rail project has come under much scrutiny. Photo: EPA
China wants to fund Thailand’s US$12 billion high-speed railway – but is the kingdom on track for more debt than it can handle?
- The Export-Import Bank of China has offered Thailand a low-interest loan for construction of a belt and road project linking the country with Kunming and Laos
- But repayment is just one concern, as analysts are uncertain Bangkok will ever turn a profit from the project
