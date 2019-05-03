Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo. Photo: AFP
Hui Yew-Foong
Opinion

Opinion

Asian Angle by Hui Yew-Foong

As belt and road investments flow into Indonesia, Chinese firms must learn to navigate culture shock

  • The Indonesian business operating environment is vastly different from China’s rigidly hierarchical one
  • Mainland investors, especially those looking to tap into Indonesia’s 269-million-strong consumer market, must overcome cultural differences to succeed in the country
Hui Yew-Foong

Hui Yew-Foong  

Published: 1:00pm, 3 May, 2019

Updated: 1:04pm, 3 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Tom Lembong, head of the Indonesian Investment Coordinating Board.
Geopolitics

Indonesia forecasts multibillion-dollar belt and road investments in four growth regions

  • Speaking on the sidelines of last week’s forum, the country’s investment minister says he finds Beijing’s openness to feedback ‘highly encouraging’
  • ‘I believe in the next five to 10 years, belt and road will stimulate additional investment in probably tens of billions of dollars,’ Tom Lembong said
Topic |   Belt and Road: 2019 Forum
Lynn Lee

Lynn Lee  

Published: 8:30am, 29 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:13am, 1 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Tom Lembong, head of the Indonesian Investment Coordinating Board.
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.