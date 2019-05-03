Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo. Photo: AFP
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo. Photo: AFP
Tom Lembong, head of the Indonesian Investment Coordinating Board.
Indonesia forecasts multibillion-dollar belt and road investments in four growth regions
- Speaking on the sidelines of last week’s forum, the country’s investment minister says he finds Beijing’s openness to feedback ‘highly encouraging’
- ‘I believe in the next five to 10 years, belt and road will stimulate additional investment in probably tens of billions of dollars,’ Tom Lembong said
Topic | Belt and Road: 2019 Forum
Tom Lembong, head of the Indonesian Investment Coordinating Board.