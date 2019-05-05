Channels

Public housing in Singapore by its Housing and Development Board. Photo: Roy Issa
Society

Why Hong Kong cannot copy Singapore’s approach to public housing

  • Hong Kong’s struggles to house its population don’t just stem from its shortage of land, and looking to the Lion City as a model is unrealistic
Lee Hsin  

Donald Low  

Published: 10:32am, 5 May, 2019

Updated: 10:44am, 5 May, 2019

Public housing in Singapore by its Housing and Development Board. Photo: Roy Issa
Monica Baey. Photo: Instagram
Southeast Asia

Singapore student Monica Baey wants firm action from NUS after man who filmed her in hostel shower goes ‘scot-free’

  • After an investigation, police gave the male student a 12-month conditional warning and the university suspended him for a semester
  • But the victim, Monica Baey, said the punishment was insufficient and she wants real consequences for perpetrators that commit such acts
Dewey Sim

Dewey Sim  

Published: 8:14pm, 19 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:26pm, 20 Apr, 2019

Monica Baey. Photo: Instagram
