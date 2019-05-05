Indonesian militant Dian Yulia Novi is flanked by her husband Nur Solihin and her recruiter Tutin as face court in Jakarta in 2017. Photo: AP
From Sri Lanka to Indonesia, more mothers are becoming suicide bombers – and killing their children too
- The deadly new phenomenon sees women radicalised by IS ideology taking their children’s lives and their own in pursuit of martyrdom
- Experts say the rise in the radicalisation of married couples is endangering entire families
Topic | Indonesia
A candlelight vigil for the victims of the Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka. Photo: AFP
The strange lives of Sri Lanka’s Easter Sunday suicide bombers
- Some were from wealthy backgrounds, while others received favourable treatment and payments from the government for their business
- But they all had one thing in common – according to associates, they had the ‘necessary mindset’ to carry out the deadly atrocities
Topic | Sri Lanka
