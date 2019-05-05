The skyline of Anchorage, Alaska’s biggest city. Photo: Shutterstock
There are Filipinos in Alaska – they’re called Alaskeros, and they’ve been there for more than 200 years
- The coldest state in the US is home to 30,000 Filipinos who make up the largest immigrant minority in Alaska
- They have settled in the state since the late 1700s, many intermarrying with local Native Alaskans, creating dishes such as beaver adobo and salmon lumpia
Topic | The Philippines
The skyline of Anchorage, Alaska’s biggest city. Photo: Shutterstock