Daerim-dong’s Chinatown is popular with Joseon-jok. Photo. David Lee
Society

‘Victimised for being Chinese’: the hard lives of South Korea’s Joseon-jok community

  • Joseon-jok are ethnic Koreans who migrated to northeast China during the Japanese occupation of Korea beginning in 1910 but have since returned
  • There are approximately 700,000 Joseon-jok in South Korea and many of them who live in Seoul stay within the city’s Chinatown neighbourhoods
Topic |   Racism
David Lee

David Lee  

Published: 1:00pm, 10 May, 2019

Updated: 1:03pm, 10 May, 2019

