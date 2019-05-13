Channels

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

The May 13, 1969 incident has long been viewed as a mark on the nation’s psyche. Photo: Handout
Malaysia’s May 13 racial riots: 50 years on, they couldn’t happen again, could they?

  • Series of politically spurred, sectarian riots in 1969 left hundreds dead, forced prime minister’s resignation, and resulted in creation of pro-Malay policies
  • As new Pakatan Harapan government grapples with helming a ‘new Malaysia’, will it succeed in ensuring the May 13 incident remains a thing of the past?
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Published: 9:00am, 13 May, 2019

Updated: 9:18am, 13 May, 2019

Mahathir Mohamad campaigns ahead of the 2018 election. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia election anniversary: five must-read opinions on Mahathir’s first year in office

  • It’s been a year of high expectations, as many have observed, and not everyone is satisfied. Here’s our best commentaries on the anniversary of the May 9 vote
SCMP Reporter

SCMP Reporter  

Published: 7:42pm, 9 May, 2019

Updated: 7:53pm, 9 May, 2019

