Indonesian mobs burning cars and Chinese shops as they plundered shops in Jakarta during the riots. Photo: AFP
No place like home: the ethnic Chinese who escaped Indonesia for Taiwan in the wake of deadly riots 20 years ago
- Mobs attacked homes and businesses owned by ethnic Chinese, provoked by rumours they were hoarding rice during an economic crisis
- Human rights groups estimate more than 100 women were raped and more than 1,000 people killed
Topic | Indonesia
The online graphic novel Chinese Whispers by Rani Pramesti reflects on Indonesia’s Chinese minority of 1998 riots that ended the Suharto dictatorship. Photo: Chinese Whispers
May 1998 Jakarta riots against Chinese: ‘We cannot heal what we will not face,’ author of graphic novel says
- Rani Pramesti’s Chinese Whispers recalls the racial violence against Chinese Indonesians 21 years ago and their impact on her community
- She wrote the digital novel to pierce the silence about events in which over 1,000 died, for fear failure to examine what happened could lead to a recurrence
Topic | Art
