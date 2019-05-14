Channels

Indonesian mobs burning cars and Chinese shops as they plundered shops in Jakarta during the riots. Photo: AFP
No place like home: the ethnic Chinese who escaped Indonesia for Taiwan in the wake of deadly riots 20 years ago

  • Mobs attacked homes and businesses owned by ethnic Chinese, provoked by rumours they were hoarding rice during an economic crisis
  • Human rights groups estimate more than 100 women were raped and more than 1,000 people killed
Topic |   Indonesia
Randy Mulyanto

Randy Mulyanto  

Published: 9:00am, 14 May, 2019

Updated: 9:21am, 14 May, 2019

The online graphic novel Chinese Whispers by Rani Pramesti reflects on Indonesia’s Chinese minority of 1998 riots that ended the Suharto dictatorship. Photo: Chinese Whispers
Arts & Culture

May 1998 Jakarta riots against Chinese: ‘We cannot heal what we will not face,’ author of graphic novel says

  • Rani Pramesti’s Chinese Whispers recalls the racial violence against Chinese Indonesians 21 years ago and their impact on her community
  • She wrote the digital novel to pierce the silence about events in which over 1,000 died, for fear failure to examine what happened could lead to a recurrence
Topic |   Art
