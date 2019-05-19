Channels

The University of Hong Kong. Photo: Alamy
Society

‘I want to protect other students’: Malaysian woman in University of Hong Kong sex harassment case on why she spoke up on Facebook

  • Former postgraduate student at HKU said she went public with allegations of harassment by a tutor to ensure safety of other students was ‘not jeopardised’
  • The tutor, a married man, stopped teaching some time after the woman complained about him to university, but has begun tutoring at HKU again, she said
Topic |   Malaysia
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Published: 11:45am, 19 May, 2019

Updated: 11:57am, 19 May, 2019

Hong Kong University says it is committed to fostering a safe, inclusive environment for its staff and students. Photo: Nora Tam
Society

University of Hong Kong chief Zhang Xiang vows ‘zero tolerance’ towards sexual harassment after postgraduate student’s Facebook article detailing problems with tutor

  • Vice chancellor says an immediate investigation has been launched into allegations by a postgraduate dental student
  • Malaysian woman posted a long article on Facebook about how she was harassed by an unidentified part-time tutor at Prince Philip Dental Hospital
Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
Phila Siu

Phila Siu  

Published: 7:00am, 13 May, 2019

Updated: 7:56am, 13 May, 2019

