The University of Hong Kong. Photo: Alamy
‘I want to protect other students’: Malaysian woman in University of Hong Kong sex harassment case on why she spoke up on Facebook
- Former postgraduate student at HKU said she went public with allegations of harassment by a tutor to ensure safety of other students was ‘not jeopardised’
- The tutor, a married man, stopped teaching some time after the woman complained about him to university, but has begun tutoring at HKU again, she said
Topic | Malaysia
Hong Kong University says it is committed to fostering a safe, inclusive environment for its staff and students. Photo: Nora Tam
University of Hong Kong chief Zhang Xiang vows ‘zero tolerance’ towards sexual harassment after postgraduate student’s Facebook article detailing problems with tutor
- Vice chancellor says an immediate investigation has been launched into allegations by a postgraduate dental student
- Malaysian woman posted a long article on Facebook about how she was harassed by an unidentified part-time tutor at Prince Philip Dental Hospital
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
