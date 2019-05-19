Indonesian police escort terror suspects to a news conference in Jakarta on May 17. Photo: AFP
Indonesian police round-up more suspects linked to election terror plots, prompting Western embassies to issue travel alerts
- On Friday, a bomb-maker known as ‘Mr Beard’ was detained in West Java after six home-made explosive devices were found at his house
- His detention takes the total number of terror arrests in the country this month to 31, with 11 bombs also being seized
Presidential security squads take part in a drill ahead of the announcement of election results in Jakarta. Photo: Reuters
