Indonesian police escort terror suspects to a news conference in Jakarta on May 17. Photo: AFP
Society

Indonesian police round-up more suspects linked to election terror plots, prompting Western embassies to issue travel alerts

  • On Friday, a bomb-maker known as ‘Mr Beard’ was detained in West Java after six home-made explosive devices were found at his house
  • His detention takes the total number of terror arrests in the country this month to 31, with 11 bombs also being seized
Topic |   Indonesia
Amy Chew

Amy Chew  

Published: 7:43pm, 19 May, 2019

Updated: 7:48pm, 19 May, 2019

Presidential security squads take part in a drill ahead of the announcement of election results in Jakarta. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Air of unease hangs over Indonesia amid disputed election, provoking Prabowo supporters and awakening dormant terror cells

  • Analysts say extremists are looking to exploit the country’s restive atmosphere ahead of the announcement of poll results on May 22
  • So far, 19 suspected terrorists, as well as a Prabowo supporter who threatened to ‘cut off Jokowi’s head’, have been arrested as police race to disrupt attacks that were reportedly going to target mass gatherings
Topic |   Indonesia
Amy Chew

Amy Chew  

Published: 10:00am, 17 May, 2019

Updated: 10:00am, 17 May, 2019

