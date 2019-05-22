Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Abe Shinzo, the Prime Minister of Japan. Photo: Bloomberg
Society

Japan wants its leader called Abe Shinzo – surname first. What does this have to do with colonialism and ‘unenlightened Westerners’?

  • Experts say the request is consistent with Abe’s nationalist views, while others point to Tokyo no longer wanting to provide cultural concessions to the West
  • But as people in North America and Europe are reclaiming how they want to be referenced, some see it as time for Asians to take ownership of their names
Topic |   Japan
John Power

John Power  

Published: 9:20pm, 22 May, 2019

Updated: 9:23pm, 22 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Abe Shinzo, the Prime Minister of Japan. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.