Albirex Niigata Singapore FC is dominating soccer in the Lion City, and was unbeaten for all of last season. Photo: Leo Shengwei, Playmaker
How Japanese club Albirex Niigata scored big in Singapore soccer
- The satellite team has been a huge success in the Singapore Premier League, winning all 11 trophies on offer since 2016 and drawing bumper crowds
- But what does its dominance say about the standard of local football, and how long will the authorities allow it to remain?
Topic | Singapore
