A child holds up a placard that reads “pray for Lombok” following the earthquake in August 2018. Photo: AFP
Indonesia hopes ‘new Bali’ will drive tourism boom but the locals of Lombok are unconvinced
- Lombok was devastated by earthquakes last year and is yet to recover
- Even though visitor numbers have plummeted, many locals would prefer Lombok remain a low-key destination
Topic | Indonesia
A child holds up a placard that reads “pray for Lombok” following the earthquake in August 2018. Photo: AFP