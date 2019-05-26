Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A child holds up a placard that reads “pray for Lombok” following the earthquake in August 2018. Photo: AFP
Society

Indonesia hopes ‘new Bali’ will drive tourism boom but the locals of Lombok are unconvinced

  • Lombok was devastated by earthquakes last year and is yet to recover
  • Even though visitor numbers have plummeted, many locals would prefer Lombok remain a low-key destination
Topic |   Indonesia
Resty Woro Yuniar

Resty Woro Yuniar  

Published: 4:30pm, 26 May, 2019

Updated: 4:30pm, 26 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

A child holds up a placard that reads “pray for Lombok” following the earthquake in August 2018. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.